Teton County Fair Board to crown fair & rodeo royalty Sunday

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – The Teton County Fair Board is looking to crown its royalty this weekend to represent the 2021 Teton County Fair.

The Pageant begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at the Teton County Exhibit Hall where interviews, modeling and speeches will occur.

Following lunch at 2:00 p.m., candidates will begin the horsemanship portion of the selection process in the Heritage Arena.

“The ladies will be judged on all of their skills throughout the day, and at the end of Sunday, theindividu al with the highest cumulative score will be crowned,” said Teton County Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes. “We have opportunities to compete for Mini Princess (ages 5-7), Peewee Princess (ages 8-11), Junior Princess (ages 12-15), Senior Princess (ages 16-

18), Lady-in-Waiting (ages 18-22) and Queen (ages 19-24) Rodeo Royalty contestants should consist of young girls and women who want to further

promote western heritage, the sport of rodeo, horsemanship and the Teton County Fair, while being ambassadors of goodwill, integrity and dignity, representing themselves and Teton County within our community and when traveling.

Contestants can practice their horsemanship tonight in the Heritage Arena from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The program is open to anyone who is interested in competing and contestants do not need to be Teton County, Wyoming residents.

“Miss Teton County Fair and Rodeo Royalty represents everything that we hold near and dear to our hearts in the western community,” Grimes said. “Someone who portrays good sportsmanship, high moral and ethical character, and who can act, speak and dress according to the prestige of the title.”

The Teton County Fair Office will accept applications until Friday, August 21 at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.