Dust abatement and repair activities limit access on Moose-Wilson Road

Wyoming

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will be temporarily closed for seasonal dust abatement until 8 a.m. Thursday.

In addition to dust abatement, the northern section of the Moose-Wilson Road will be closed on Wednesday, August 26 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. while crews repair road surface failure south of Sawmill Pond.

During the dust abatement application August 25-27, motorists and bicyclists should plan to use an alternate route as this temporary closure will prevent making a 'through trip' on the Moose-Wilson Road between the Granite Canyon Entrance Station and the Teton Park Road at Moose, Wyoming.

On Wednesday, August 26 from 6 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the entirety of the Moose-Wilson Road, from south of Sawmill Pond to Granite Canyon will be closed and travelers should plan to use an alternate route.

For those wishing to reach the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve parking area or Death Canyon trailhead, access will be possible by traveling south from the Teton Park Road Junction near the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center.

On Wednesday, August 26, however, those wishing to access these areas will have to wait until noon for the northern section of the road to reopen.

Electronic signs will be placed on Wyoming Highway 390 and near Moose to alert park visitors and local residents of the scheduled road closures.

The product used for dust abatement is a slurry of magnesium chloride, the same product that is used to treat dirt roads in and around Jackson Hole. This product coats the road surface, but it can also adhere to the undercarriage of vehicles.

Motorists who drive the unpaved portion of the Moose-Wilson Road after it reopens on Thursday may want to rinse off their vehicles to eliminate any residue.

Roadwork schedules may change, or be delayed, due to weather conditions, equipment malfunction, or other extenuating circumstances.