Wyoming
Wyoming Guard members back home after protecting US Capitol

Soldiers and Airmen with the Wyoming National Guard load onto a C-130 aircraft at the 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyo., Jan. 16, 2021.
U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - All Wyoming National Guard members serving in Washington to protect the U.S. Capitol have returned home.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the state sent more than 100 members ahead of President Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration. The move was in response to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and reports that similar attacks were possible.

About 30 members remained in Washington to provide support following the inauguration.

Multiple agencies, specifically the U.S. Park Police, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, had requested help, according to a news release from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's office.

About 7,000 National Guard members from across the country volunteered to remain in the capital after Biden's inauguration.

Associated Press

