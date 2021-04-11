2021 spring START Bus schedule begins Monday

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - START Bus will begin the 2021 spring bus schedule on Monday, April 12.

It will remain in place until Friday, May 28, 2021.

START continues to operate on a reduced level of service for the current fiscal year due reduction in service levels caused by the worldwide pandemic. Passengers can expect to see reduced operational hours that do not run as late into the evening when compared to the summer or winter schedules.

The notable changes in service are as follows:

TETON VILLAGE SERVICE: LOCAL

The Teton Village Service Local bus will run between Miller Park and Teton Village during the hours of 6:00 AM and 7:42 PM with the last trip departing Teton Village at 7:00 PM. Teton Village Service buses will depart from Miller Park on the even hour (6AM, 8AM, 10AM, 12PM, etc.) and from Teton Village on the odd hour (7AM, 9AM, 11AM, 1PM, etc.).

TOWN SHUTTLE

The Town Shuttle will begin at Miller Park starting at 6:00 AM and will run until 8:38 PM with the last trip leaving Miller Park at 8:00 PM.

CIRCULATOR

The Circulator Service will be operating one bus, departing 3 times each hour between 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM with the last trip leaving Miller Park at 8:40 PM.

Beginning April 19, 2021, the Circulator route will service Pioneer Homestead on Rancher Street only at 11 minutes after the hour. (6:11 AM, 7:11 AM, 8:11 AM, etc.). The other two trips per hour will allow drop off by request only. Riders boarding needing the Pioneer Homestead location should request the bus operator to divert to Rancher street for drop-off. Otherwise, the bus will continue on Redmond to complete the route.

COMMUTER

There will be no changes to the commuter services.

ADA

ADA Service will operate between the hours of 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM. Riders are asked to contact START Bus at (307) 413-4548 to schedule a ride 24 hours in advance.

If you are planning on riding the START Bus this season, remember that there is a federal mask requirement in place that was issued per President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 13998 and the Transportation Security Administration’s security directive requiring masks to be worn on all public transit systems nationwide to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This means that face coverings must be worn on all START buses, at all bus stops and shelters, and at any location where START Bus tickets or passes are bought or sold.