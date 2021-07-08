Teton County Wyo. approves partial fire restrictions

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Teton County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a partial fire restriction ban in Teton County Wyo. Tuesday.

“This means different things depending on whether you live in the Town of Jackson or in the County,” Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Fire Marshal Kathy Clay said.

Only under very specific conditions are open fires allowed in the Town of Jackson at any time of the year and must be inspected and approved by the fire department.

In Teton County, all pile burning is now banned until restrictions are lifted. Homeowners in Teton County are allowed to have a wood fire only if clearances to combustibles are met and a mesh screen with holes no greater than 1/4 inch is over the fire while the fire is burning. Fires must be extinguished by dark to prevent the unnecessary response from the fire department.

“This is not the summer to take risks,” Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Chief Brady Hansen said. “If you love the ambiance of a fire, consider an outdoor gas fireplace, which does not throw hot embers into the area. We need to be very careful with all ignitions sources as we enter this very dry summer.”

All fireworks are banned at all times of the year in the Town of Jackson and Teton County.

“Homeowners are reminded that the burden of responsibility could be significant if their fire gets out of control,” Clay said. “The Resolution notes a $100 fine, however, should fire spread to neighboring properties or federal lands, the fine could be much more significant.”

The following exceptions apply:

Trash or refuse fires are permitted between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m., inside containers with maximum ¼ inch screen spark arresters and located within a cleared area 15 feet in radius Camp fires contained within an established fire ring at an established campground are permitted located within a minimum of 15 feet cleared radius of burnable materials. Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are permitted. Use of acetylene cutting torches, electric arc welders, or metal grinding in cleared areas of 15 feet in radius are permitted. The use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove and open fire branding activities in cleared areas 15 feet in radius are permitted. Use of home fire pits and bowls are permitted, so long as used with maximum ¼ inch screen spark arresters. Current Teton County Board of County Commissioners Resolution 13-027, banning fireworks pursuant to W.S. §35-10-202 remains in effect.

The complete adopted Resolution may be found on the Jackson Hole Fire/EMS website. Questions may be directed to Fire Marshal Clay at 307-733-4732.