Fatal Crash Near Gillette, Wyo.

Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. (KIFI) - A fatal crash occurred Friday around milepost 124 on Interstate 90 near Gillette, Wyoming.

At 11:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2002 Jeep Wrangler traveling west on Interstate 90 abruptly exited the roadway and entered the median. The vehicle collided with the median cable divider and overturned.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 50-year-old Gillette, Wyoming resident Bradley R. Bjornsrud. Bjornsrud was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

This is the 49th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 49 in 2020, 86 in 2019, and 53 in 2018 to date.