Yellowstone invasive mussel find both reassuring, alarming

Mike Locatelli, Aquatic Invasive Species Biologist, flushing an engine.
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The recent discovery of an invasive mussel that was about to enter the waters of Yellowstone National Park was both concerning and reassuring for park employees.

The quagga mussel turned up during an inspection June 17 at Yellowstone Lake.

Quagga mussels are nonnative to the U.S. and are known to devastate ecosystems by overpopulating lakes and streams.

So far, they haven't been seen in Wyoming. Sue Mills is the park's aquatic invasive species coordinator.

Mills tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide the discovery shows that training to find invasive mussels on boats in Yellowstone is working.

