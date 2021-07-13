University of Wyoming proposes cuts, including 75 layoffs

Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The president of the University of Wyoming is proposing several changes and up to 75 layoffs as the university absorbs budget cuts required because of a decline in state support.

Officials say the university's board of trustees will hear the proposal this week.

The board is expected to vote on it in November.

The proposal would eliminate some programs with low enrollment and consolidate and reconfigure some of its colleges to better combine programs that have overlapping courses.

The cuts will eliminate 10 department heads.

Officials say some of those who are laid off may be hired back for different positions.