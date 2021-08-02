Driver fatigue is investigated as possible cause for fatal crash south of Sundance

Wyoming

SUNDANCE, Wyo. (KIFI) - A fatal crash occurred around milepost nine on Wyoming 116 south of Sundance, Wyoming Sunday.

At 5:36 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche was headed north on Wyoming 116. Around milepost nine, the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane before exiting the left side of the road and overturning.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 41-year-old Upton, Wyoming resident Shon D. Engel. Engel was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 58th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 64 in 2020, 96 in 2019, and 61 in 2018 to date.