Frontier Days sets record for rodeo, concert ticket sales

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days set records for rodeo and concert ticket sales.

The 10-day rodeo and Western culture festival ended Sunday with a little over 267,000 rodeo and concert tickets sold.

KGAB Radio reports that's up 14% compared to 2019. The 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Both Saturday rodeos and two concerts headlined by Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton sold out.

Almost 15,000 people attended Sunday’s rodeo finals, where reigning all-around champion Stetson Wright won again.

Wright is a saddle bronc and bull rider from Milford, Utah.