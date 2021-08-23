WYDOT to host open house, gather public input on projects

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be hosting an open house on Sept. 1

The meeting will have information on the State Transportation Improvement Plan, and on local projects, and the public is invited to attend.

The open house will go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Teton County Commission Chambers at 200 South Willow Street in Jackson.

WYDOT is also hosting a self-guided online public meeting for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The online meeting launched in July and runs through August. During this timeframe, the public can participate from the comfort of home at any time. The online meeting can be accessed 24/7 at www.wySTIPmeeting.com. The public can also come and share their comments at the open house.

WYDOT will also be sharing the same information with the Teton County Commissioners during their meeting on Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

