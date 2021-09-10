Flags be flown at half staff at Wyo. Capitol and in Teton County Friday

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and Wyoming State Flags be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County immediately until sunset on September 10, 2021 in honor of the return to Wyoming of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum.

McCollum was killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Please note this notice is only for two locations in the state - at the Capitol Building and in Teton County. Other flags should remain at full-staff. A statewide flag notification will be distributed when a date for memorial services is announced.

McCollum's body is scheduled to arrive at approximately 4 p.m. at the Jackson Airport Friday. You can view more HERE.