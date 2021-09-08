Fallen Jackson Marine’s body returning home Friday

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The body of the Jackson Marine who was killed in Afghanistan last month will return to his hometown on Friday.

Rylee McCollum's body is scheduled to arrive at approximately 4 p.m. at the Jackson Airport.

A procession is schedule to start after that around 4:30 p.m.

People can line up along sidewalks with their American flags.

The procession will be start on the north end of Jackson on Cache Street and continue down to Broadway and then down Flat Creek Drive to the Teton County Fairgrounds.

The public is encouraged to park at the fairgrounds.

McCullom was one of 12 US servicemen killed from an attack at the Kabul Airport.