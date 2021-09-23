Grand Teton hosts fourth busiest August

Wyoming

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park statistics show August 2021 had the fourth highest number of recreation visits for the month of August.

The park hosted an estimated 696,564 recreation visits in August 2021.

This is a less than 1% decrease from August 2019 (702,022 recreation visits) and a 1.96% decrease from August 2020 (710,198 recreation visits).

Camping in the park increased 13.2% in August 2021 compared to August 2019, while backcountry camping decreased 1.77%. Trail use in the park increased 20.5% in August 2021, compared to August 2019, on trails that use is counted.

August recreation visits over the last several years:

August 2021: 696,564

August 2020: 710,198 COVID-19 pandemic

August 2019: 702,022

August 2018: 692,074

August 2017: 716,690* Total Solar Eclipse

August 2016: 633,657* Berry Fire

Additional data on National Park Service visitor-use statistics is available at irma.nps.gov/STATS.

Park staff are collecting data and conducting studies to better understand changing visitation trends in Grand Teton National Park. Historically, July and August have been the busiest months of the year at the park. Recent trends include increased visitation in the spring and fall.

Grand Teton National Park staff initiated several studies this summer regarding changing visitation, including visitor-use and experience studies at Colter Bay, Taggart and Lupine Meadows trailheads. These studies surveyed visitors in these areas to gain a better understanding of visitor demographics, visitor expectations, and more.

Researchers also placed a variety of vehicle movement monitoring equipment in the park through mid-August.

Visitor services at Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are beginning to wind down from the summer season. Visit Grand Teton’s Fall Trip Planner for more information and trip planning information for fall in the Tetons.