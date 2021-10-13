Skip to Content
Yellowstone has busiest September on record

Crowds gather for an afternoon Old Faithful geyser eruption in September 2021.
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) - Yellowstone National Park hosted 872,695 recreation visits in September 2021.

This is a 4% increase from September 2020 (837,114 recreation visits) and a 26% increase from September 2019 (693,118 recreation visits).  

This is the busiest September on record and the first time the park hosted over 4 million visitors year-to-date. 

So far in 2021, the park has hosted 4,463,599 recreation visits, up 32% from the same period last year, and up 17% from 2019.  

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through September): 

  • 2021 – 4,463,599 
  • 2020 – 3,393,642*   
  • 2019 – 3,807,815  
  • 2018 – 3,860,695  
  • 2017 – 3,872,775  
  • 2016 – 3,970,778  

"Never in Yellowstone's history have we seen such substantial visitation increases in such a short amount of time," said Superintendent Cam Sholly. "We will continue working with our teams and partners to develop and implement appropriate short- and long-term actions for managing increasing visitation across the park. My thanks to our teams here for working through a record visitation year, especially with the continued workforce challenges presented by COVID-19."

The park was closed March 24-May 18, 2020, due to COVID-19. Two entrances were open May 18-31 and the remaining three opened on June 1. 

