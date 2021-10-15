Grand Teton law enforcement rangers begin use of body-worn cameras

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers have reinstituted the use of body-worn cameras in the park as part of a National Park Service-wide initiative to meet the professional standards of modern policing.

“The use of body-worn cameras by our law enforcement rangers demonstrates our commitment to responsible public service and brings our Grand Teton National Park law enforcement program in line with local law enforcement agencies who are currently using body-worn cameras,” Chief Ranger Erika Jostad said.

Only commissioned law enforcement rangers will use body-worn cameras and only to gather information during law enforcement contacts to enhance accountability and transparency, collect evidence and document law enforcement actions. Cameras will not be activated during informational conversations with park visitors.

Park management discontinued the previous use of body-worn cameras by Grand Teton National Park rangers in 2018 due to significant issues with data storage and aging equipment. Modern equipment and methods of use have addressed those previous issues. The program was reinstituted on October 1.