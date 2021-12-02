Teton Pass to close for avalanche mitigation system test

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a short duration closure of WY22/Teton Pass for Friday, Dec. 3 at 12:00 p.m.

The closure is so crews can finalize and test the recently upgraded avalanche mitigation systems.

These upgrades will enhance traveler safety along the WY 22/Teton Pass corridor.

This closure may last as long as two hours. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday will be strictly enforced. Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

