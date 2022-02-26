New hours at Jackson recreation center

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center users can expect an increase in facility operating hours starting next week.

Beginning Monday, February 28, the Recreation Center will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This will allow the gymnasium to be open for an additional hour each day.

Currently, the Recreation Center closes at 8:00 p.m.

You can visit the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department website for updates or call 307-733-5056 for more information.