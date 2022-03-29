Jackson begins transition to summer operations

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department (TCJPRD) is beginning to transition from winter to summer operations while navigating snow melt and mud season.

As of this week, grooming of pathways and trails is complete for the winter season. Pathways and sidewalks are currently being swept and cleared for safe access. Shaded and outlying sections will be the last areas cleared and cleaned.

Hard courts at Miller Park are currently open but infrastructure is not expected to be in place until Friday, April 1. Parks crews are aiming to have the Teton County Fairground’s tennis courts open within the next two weeks. High School tennis courts and field reservations should be made through Teton County School District #1’s website.

Reservations and scheduling for Town and County parks, shelters, and fields can be made through the TCJPRD site. Restrooms are expected to be open on May 1.

Staff is asking the public to tread lightly on open green spaces as snow melts and turns to mud, and is also reminding the public to pick up after pets. Pet waste that remains on the ground throughout winter and before the soil is completely thawed will end up in watersheds via surface runoff.