JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - There is a new shopping option in Jackson.

Target just opened a store. It is inside the building that was left behind when K-Mart closed in 2020.

The store has a CVS Pharmacy and a drive-up order pickup, a Starbucks and everything else you would expect to find at Target.

The grand opening celebration is this Sunday.

Target says the store has 62 employees.