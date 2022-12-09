Charges filed in a recent hit and run crash          

TORRINGTON, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Oct. 26, 2022, a hit-run crash occurred in the city limits of Torrington, Wyoming.

At 9:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were requested to assist the City of Torrington Police Department on the crash due to a conflict of interest with the suspect involved in the hit and run.

WHP troopers began their investigation and obtained video footage from a school bus and surveillance camera footage from a nearby business of the crash. A suspect was identified and interviewed, along with other witnesses.

After the investigation, it was learned that a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling north on Main Street and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto West Valley Road when the vehicle collided with a female crossing the street. The suspect driver left the scene without rendering aid to the struck victim.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as Juan Gomez Gallardo, a 68-year-old resident of Torrington.

The Goshen County Attorney's Office formally charged Gomez Gallardo on December 8, 2022, with aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury), no insurance, leaving the crash scene and failing to give information and render aid.