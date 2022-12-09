Hoback Junction South Road drivers asked to use extreme caution

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County is encouraging drivers using Hoback Junction South Road to use extreme caution to avoid preventing emergency access for residents and workers at the Snake River Sporting Club and Hoback Junction South Road.

Following the Astoria Bridge closure on Thursday, Teton County Road and Levee crews plowed, sanded and widened Hoback Junction South Road to make the road as safe as possible for use by those impacted by the bridge closure. This route is considered a critical emergency access lifeline not only for Snake River Sporting Club but also residents of Hoback Junction South Road. Teton County Road and Levee is working to keep the road as safe as possible, but it is not designed for high levels of traffic.

“The public is encouraged to use extreme caution when driving on this road, especially in wintery conditions,” Teton County Emergency Management Coordinator Rich Ochs said. “A single slide-off or accident may prevent emergency access for hundreds of people, putting lives at risk.”

Driving slowly, having a high-clearance vehicle with four wheel or all-wheel drive, and good snow tires are all ways to exercise caution while driving in winter conditions.

The Astoria Bridge, which provides access to the Snake River Sporting Club and Astoria Hot Spring Park was closed due to structural damage after a semi-truck struck the bridge. An initial assessment considered the bridge unsafe for vehicle and foot traffic, but the owner of the bridge, the Snake River Sporting Club Improvement Service District, is still waiting for results of a formal bridge assessment before formulating long-term transportation and access plans.

Emergency services have plans in place to reach Snake River Sporting Club for life safety incidents but asks all workers and residents to be extra vigilant with fire and ignition sources as emergency response will be significantly delayed.