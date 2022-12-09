Winter recreation begins on park roads in Grand Teton

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Opportunities for over-snow winter recreation are available on park roads in Grand Teton National Park. Enjoy activities such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and walking during this special time of year. The park’s winter recreation schedule is as follows:

Teton Park Road: Open to over-snow winter recreation

Signal Mountain Summit Road: Open to over-snow winter recreation

Moose-Wilson Road: Opens Dec. 16 to over-snow winter recreation

Teton Park Road will be groomed between Taggart Lake parking and Signal Mountain Lodge, starting Friday, Dec. 9 through mid-March as conditions allow. The road will be groomed approximately three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Four lanes will be groomed from Taggart to South Jenny Lake and two lanes from South Jenny Lake to Signal Mountain Lodge.

Parking is available at Taggart Lake Trailhead, Cottonwood Creek Picnic Area and at the gate at the north end of the Teton Park Road near Signal Mountain Lodge.

Grooming is made possible through the financial support from Grand Teton National Park Foundation and a Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program Grant managed by the State of Wyoming. For grooming updates, call the park’s road information line at 307-739-3682.

The use of wheeled vehicles including bicycles, snow/fat/electric bikes, are not permitted on roads designated for winter recreation activities. Bikes are only allowed on roadways open to motor vehicles.

Dogs are welcome to recreate alongside their owners on the Teton Park Road. For the safety of wildlife, visitors and their pets, dogs must always be leashed, are not allowed in the backcountry and must be picked up after. Dog sledding and skijoring are prohibited within Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway.

Additional Winter Recreation Activities

Backcountry camping permits are available 24 hours in advance. Call the park’s permit office at 307-739-3309 Mon.—Fri. On weekends, please call Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.

Ranger-led snowshoe hikes are offered daily Dec. 27—30, 2022, and on Wednesdays and Saturdays Jan. 4—Mar. 11, 2023. Reservations are required by calling 307-739-3399 Mon.—Fri. Hikes are scheduled for 1:30—3:30 p.m.

Winter activities at Colter Bay include primitive camping, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and ice fishing on Jackson Lake. Primitive winter camping is allowed in the Colter Bay Visitor Center parking lot from Dec. 1—Apr. 15, with a $5 per night fee (starting Dec. 15) which can be paid at the Moran Entrance Station.

Limited services and seasonal closures make a winter visit very different from a summer experience. Be sure to plan ahead, recreate responsibly and help ensure this iconic landscape may be enjoyed by future generations.