Wyoming
Holiday hours at Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Center in December

Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Center will have holiday hours Dec. 19 through Jan. 2 due to a shortage of lifeguard staff.

To allow for more family swim time during the holiday break, Rec pool hours will be extending Dec. 19 through Dec. 24 until 4 p.m. Tot Swim will be available 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The facility will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to allow for use of the gym, showers and the food cupboard.

The entire facility will be closed on Christmas Day and the day after, Dec. 26.

Holiday hours will continue Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. This change will ensure we can offer more family swim time options over the school break. The Facility (gym, showers, food cupboard) will be open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Aquatics: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Open lap swim and tot swim - 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Family Swim- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. everyday of the week of the 27-30.  Aquatics closed Saturdays and Sundays.

The entire facility will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. 

Regular facility hours will resume on Jan. 3.

