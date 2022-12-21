Teton County Road & Levee issues no unnecessary travel advisory

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Road and Levee advise the public of No Unnecessary Travel on County-maintained Roads from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.

Road conditions throughout Teton County are deteriorating in condition, and the weather is expected to worsen throughout the day.

By staying off the roads, this will give the road crews room to clear the roadways and will allow emergency vehicles to get to where they need to be.

Only travel unless absolutely necessary and when you do drive, please use extreme caution.

For a list of roads maintained by Teton County Road and Levee that this No Unnecessary Travel advisory applies to, visit https://bit.ly/3eXKpOr.

A No Unnecessary Travel advisory means the road is open, but travel is not recommended due to hazardous driving conditions. Generally, this advisory is posted during winter months due to extremely icy conditions, when visibility is limited due to blowing snow, or when a combination of conditions makes travel ill-advised.

Only the most urgent of situations should warrant travel in a No Unnecessary Travel advisory. Drivers who attempt such travel should be familiar with local conditions and be very experienced with winter driving.

Please keep in mind that by choosing to travel during hazardous conditions, you may be interfering with maintenance personnel and their efforts to improve highway safety.

If you have any questions concerning this area, please contact Teton County Road and Levee Department at 307-733-7190.

Other Travel Advisories

No Unnecessary Travel advisory on N Highway 89 from the south Grand Teton National Park boundary to Moran Junction.

No Unnecessary Travel advisory on S HIghway 89 from Alpine Junction to Jackson.

Southbound lane closed on S Highway 191 in Hoback Canyon due to avalanche.

South Entrance of Yellowstone National Park to Grant Village is closed to all vehicle traffic, including oversnow vehicles.

Visit www.wyoroad.info for updates on the above travel advisories.