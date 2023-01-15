WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper. The patrol will provide lateral officers with a shortened onboarding-style training as part of our ongoing recruitment efforts. This shortened training is unprecedented for the WHP. It gives an applicant a chance to transfer to the patrol from another agency and return to the road in as little as four weeks. This training will also provide an applicant with an easier transition without causing a significant strain on their family.

The WHP is also offering new applicants more pay. The new pay will be around 4.00 dollars more an hour for new hires and an extra two dollars more for officers professionally certified within Wyoming or the equivalent in another state. The patrol has openings throughout the state, so now is a great time to apply.

"We want to be able to attract the best people possible," said Sgt. Beck with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. "We're looking for talented, dedicated individuals who want to make a difference in their communities—and we're offering them an unprecedented opportunity to do just that."

The Wyoming Highway Patrol will also provide free housing for applicants at our live-in academy, paid-for equipment, uniform and meals provided each day at no cost to the recruit. These new incentives make it an excellent opportunity for a potential applicant to become a part of a pristine agency and to be able to earn the title "Wyoming State Trooper."

The application process will cover a written entry test, oral board evaluations, physical agility testing, psychological testing, and truth detection test. These individual tests give each applicant a chance to truly show their best qualities to the evaluators so they can become one of Wyoming State's finest law enforcement officers.

"The greatest part of being a Wyoming State Trooper is the freedom we have each shift to decide what our role in public safety will look like," said WHP Captain Dave Wagener, a 21-year veteran.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol's mission is: To serve and protect the traveling public while earning their trust and respect through compassion and professionalism.

