Some Jackson Recreation Center features will close in February due to expansion project construction

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center Expansion Project construction, areas of the Recreation Center will be temporarily closed in February.

To integrate required mechanical systems between the current facility and the new facility, the gymnasium, locker rooms and aquatic area will be closed Saturday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The front desk and food pantry in the temporary lobby will remain open during this time.

For the updates and current programs, please visit the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department (TCJPRD) website.