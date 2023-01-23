Skip to Content
Wyoming
By
Published 9:33 AM

Some Jackson Recreation Center features will close in February due to expansion project construction

Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center Expansion Project construction, areas of the Recreation Center will be temporarily closed in February.

To integrate required mechanical systems between the current facility and the new facility, the gymnasium, locker rooms and aquatic area will be closed Saturday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The front desk and food pantry in the temporary lobby will remain open during this time.

For the updates and current programs, please visit the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department (TCJPRD) website.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content