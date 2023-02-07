Skip to Content
Wyoming
By
today at 11:34 AM
Published 11:37 AM

Fatal crash west of Laramie

Pixabay

LARAMIE, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Saturday at approximately 2:20 p.m., a Laramie Trooper and a large tow truck were parked on Interstate 80 at milepost 288 with emergency lights activated, investigating a prior crash involving a commercial vehicle. 

A 2017 Ford Transit van was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and collided with the back of the large tow truck at the initial collision scene. The trooper was speaking with the tow truck driver at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. 

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 79-year-old Nantucket, Massachusetts, resident Charles Cirigliano. Cirigliano was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to injuries sustained at the crash scene.  

This is the 16th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 4 in 2022, 14 in 2021, and 5 in 2020.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content