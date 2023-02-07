Fatal crash west of Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Saturday at approximately 2:20 p.m., a Laramie Trooper and a large tow truck were parked on Interstate 80 at milepost 288 with emergency lights activated, investigating a prior crash involving a commercial vehicle.

A 2017 Ford Transit van was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and collided with the back of the large tow truck at the initial collision scene. The trooper was speaking with the tow truck driver at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 79-year-old Nantucket, Massachusetts, resident Charles Cirigliano. Cirigliano was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to injuries sustained at the crash scene.

This is the 16th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 4 in 2022, 14 in 2021, and 5 in 2020.