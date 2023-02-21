Skip to Content
Wyoming
Fatal crash south of Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Sunday at approximately 9:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision at WY-335 and Knode Road (CR-60) intersection.

A Sheridan County 2016 Western Star Snowplow was traveling westbound on Knode road. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on WY-335. The county plow driver did not see the Jeep and entered WY-335, causing a collision with both vehicles.

The driver of the plow has been identified as Carl E. Schleichardt.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as Kimberly A. Flynn.

The passenger of the Jeep has been identified as 29-year-old Zachary J. Nicholson of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Nicholson was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported from the scene to the Sheridan County Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is the 22nd fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2023 compared to 11 in 2022, 14 in 2021, and 7 in 2020 to date.   

