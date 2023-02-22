Teton County issues No Unnecessary Travel advisory

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - UPDATE 9:25 a.m. - Teton County Sheriff's Office has just CLOSED Moulton Loop due to dangerous winter driving conditions. There is no estimated time for reopening.

UPDATE 8:55 a.m. - Teton County Road & Levee is placing a No Unnecessary Travel advisory on the following roads due to blowing/drifting snow, low visibility, and whiteout conditions:

N Spring Gulch Rd

Moulton Loop

E Sagebrush Dr

Elk Refuge Rd

There is no estimated time for when the No Unnecessary Travel advisory will be lifted.

No Unnecessary Travel means the road is open but travel is not recommended due to hazardous driving conditions. Generally, this advisory is posted during winter months due to extremely icy conditions, when visibility is limited due to blowing snow, or when a combinations of conditions makes travel ill-advised.

Only the most urgent of situations should warrant travel in a No Unnecessary Travel advisory. Drivers who attempt such travel should be familiar with local conditions and be very experienced with winter driving.

Please keep in mind that by choosing to travel during hazardous conditions, you may be interfering with maintenance personnel and their efforts to improve highway safety.

UPDATE 8:25 a.m. - The Teton County Sheriff's Office has closed East Sagebrush Dr from N Spring Gulch Rd to N Highway 89 (Gros Ventre Junction) due to low visibility, blowing/drifting snow, and multiple disabled vehicles. It is unknown at this time when it will reopen.

Many roads, especially in the north end of Teton County, are being impacted by winter weather conditions, including closures. Visit www.wyoroad.info for the latest state and federal highway information. TCEM's Nixle account will keep you updated on Teton County-maintained and Town of Jackson-maintained roadways.