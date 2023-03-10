Skip to Content
Wyoming
today at 3:46 PM
WHP K-9 assist law enforcement in finding fentanyl

WHP

EVANSTON, Wyo. (KIFI) - A Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) K-9 Handler was called to assist Special Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Thursday evening near Evanston, Wyoming. The Special Agents had contacted an individual at a gas station and became suspicious of criminal activity.

The WHP Trooper arrived and deployed his K-9 partner. The handler observed a positive, trained final response to the odor of drugs inside the vehicle. A vehicle search resulted in the trooper seizing 1,349 M30 fentanyl pills, 3.89 pounds of methamphetamine and a pistol.

The arrested subject was a convicted felon and was not allowed to have firearms. Agents believe these drugs were destined for communities within Wyoming.

This case marks the first significant fentanyl seizure since the WHP K-9 teams were trained and certified on fentanyl two weeks ago.

