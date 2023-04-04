Public invited to join rangers to observe strutting sage grouse

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The public is invited to join park rangers on an early-morning tour to observe strutting sage grouse perform their annual mating dance near Mormon Row.

Grouse strut programs are a unique opportunity to witness greater sage grouse congregate where the males perform animated mating displays during the spring breeding season. As part of the ritualistic strut, in open areas called “leks,” males use their tail feathers and expandable air sacs under their throats to compete with other males for an optimum position on the lek and to gain the attention of females. During the tour, rangers will provide information about sage grouse and conservation efforts underway for populations that are declining throughout much of the American West.

Ranger-led grouse strut programs will be offered free of charge, by reservation only, Saturday, April 22, Sunday, April 23, Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30. Participants will meet at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose at 5:30 a.m. Participants should bring cameras, binoculars, water, warm layers, and comfortable walking shoes. To reserve your spot and for more information, call 307-739-3399 (Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT).