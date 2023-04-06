Spring season kicks off with partial opening of Teton Park Road to recreational activities

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Teton Park Road between Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge will partially open to activities such as walking, biking and skating beginning Friday, April 7 at 9 a.m.

Visitors will be able to recreate on approximately four miles of the road heading north from the Taggart Lake parking lot to Jenny Lake junction.

In the northern part of the park, visitors may also access approximately five miles of the Teton Park Road from Signal Mountain Lodge to the Scenic Drive junction.

For safety reasons, visitors are reminded to avoid going beyond the barricades marking the closed sections of roadway. Once the entire road is open, the park will issue notifications. The 14-mile section of road will open to motor vehicle traffic on May 1, weather permitting.

Please use caution, as snow and ice may persist on some sections of the road creating slick conditions. Visitors should also be alert for park vehicles and heavy equipment that travel this road as spring opening operations continue.

Visitors enjoying the Teton Park Road, should consider:

Entrance fees are required to enter Grand Teton National Park. Fees and passes can be paid at the Moose and Moran entrance stations, or through Recreation.gov. For park fee information, visit go.nps.gov/tetonfees.

Be watchful and cautious of wildlife, as it is common for animals to use park roads.

Carry bear spray, have it readily accessible and know how to use it.

Drivers should slow down and use caution in parking areas.

Be thoughtful of how music may affect others. Operating an audio device, such as a stereo, Bluetooth speaker, radio, or musical instrument in a manner which is unreasonable and impacts park users is prohibited by law.

Food and water are not available at the trailhead or along the road.

Restroom facilities are available at Taggart Lake Trailhead, Cottonwood Picnic Area, and at Signal Mountain Lodge. Portable restrooms are also located along Teton Park Road.

Leave No Trace and dispose of trash in receptacles located at both ends of the road.

Dogs are permitted on the Teton Park Road on a leash no longer than six feet. Pet owners are required to clean up after their dogs. Waste disposal bag stations are located at both ends of the road. Bags should be deposited in trash receptacles and not left along the road.

The paved multi-use pathway in the park is open whenever it is predominately free of snow and ice. The pathway is closed from dusk to dawn for wildlife and public safety. Pets are not permitted on the pathway.

For information on park roads, visit go.nps.gov/tetonroads or call 307-739-3682. Construction activities will resume on Moose-Wilson Road, south of Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve, on April 10. For information about Moose-Wilson Road construction, please visit go.nps.gov/moosewilson.

The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose will open for the season on May 1. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For all other opening and closing dates for facilities and services within the park, visit go.nps.gov/tetonseasons.