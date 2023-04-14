Select Yellowstone National Park roads open to public April 21

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, select roads in Yellowstone National Park will open to the public, weather permitting. Roads routinely open this time of year and remain open until Nov.1, when they close in preparation for the winter season.

On Saturday, April 22, entrance fees will be waived in celebration of National Park Week.

Roads open April 21

West Entrance (West Yellowstone, Montana) to Old Faithful (via Madison Junction)

Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris Junction and Madison Junction)

Norris Junction to Canyon Village

Additional park roads will open throughout May, weather permitting.

The park's North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast Entrance (Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana) are open to all traffic with no restrictions. Both road corridors have been repaired after last year's historic flood event.

Current Conditions

Due to a severe winter of above-average snowpack and continued cold temperatures, wildlife such as bison, elk and moose are stressed and weak. Be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year. Bison and elk often use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep, and higher than usual snowbanks this year prevent them from easily moving off the road. Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife. Do not crowd or push wildlife.

There may be a high number of winter-killed carcasses due to the severity of the winter. When bears emerge from hibernation, they look for food and often feed on elk and bison that died over the winter. Sometimes, bears will react aggressively to encounters with people when feeding on carcasses. Protect yourself and bears. Stay alert, carry bear spray and know how to use it. Learn more about bear safety.

Come prepared. Services in the spring are limited. Visit Operating Hours & Seasons for area-specific services.

Check the park’s current conditions before arrival.

Road improvement projects

Four major road improvement projects will occur this year. All four projects will cause delays (Lewis River Bridge, Old Faithful to West Thumb, Yellowstone River Bridge and Northeast Entrance Road). It’s important that visitors plan accordingly for these delays located along the park’s southern and northern road corridors. Drive slowly through road construction and be alert to workers, heavy equipment, wildlife and other hazards.

Stay informed

Watch for quickly changing weather conditions and the possibility of temporary road closures. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions and snow and ice may cover sections of road. Check for road updates: Visit Park Roads. Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Reduce wait times at park entrances. Buy a pass online ahead of time.

For additional details, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/yell or download the National Park Service App.