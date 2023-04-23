Jackson Hole Skatepark to temporarily close due to expansion construction

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Skatepark will temporarily close this year due to construction that will expand the park and bring additional skate features.

The temporary closure of the Skatepark, located at 1374 Gregory Lane in Jackson, will begin on Monday, April 24 and is expected to remain closed until this fall. The project will expand the skating area and will include a mini-ramp, pier 7 ledge, decks, rails, bumps, pole jam and a flat skating surface.

The project is part of an ongoing public/private collaboration between donors, the skateboard community, Dreamland Skateparks, Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation, Teton County School District No. 1 and the State of Wyoming.

“Dreamland is honored to be a part of the phase three expansion for the Jackson Hole Skatepark,” Dreamland Skateparks Owner Danyel Scott said. “I’d like to thank the extremely generous donors, amazing community, and the Skatepark Association for making this dream come true for the community.”

Scott and Audrey Blum, who donated to the project, say they are thrilled to be able to contribute to a skating community that has given them so much.

“We feel blessed to have lived in Jackson for the past 23 years, it’s nice to be able to give back,”

the Blum family said.

The Blum family says without the commitment from partners and donors, the project would have been impossible to complete. Other donors include Wyoming Landscape, Evans Construction, On Sight Surveyors Inc., Miro Studio Architecture, and Jorgensen Associates Inc. Phase three is the last phase for the Jackson Hole Skatepark as the project will use all available space around the existing park to maximize skateable surface.