Wyoming shed antler and horn collecting postponed on designated lands until May 15

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced an emergency extended closure of the shed antler and horn hunting regulation to protect big game on winter ranges.

The emergency regulation extends the current closure until 6 a.m. May 15 on designated lands, excluding Teton County.

Teton County is not included in the closure extension. The primary species affected by the harsh winter in western Wyoming are pronghorn and mule deer and there are relatively few pronghorn and mule deer that winter in Teton County. Also, the large influx of antler hunters who come to Teton County to collect antlers on U.S. Forest Service lands adjacent to the National Elk Refuge requires a coordinated interagency effort to manage. After a meeting of all the partner agencies, it was decided to move forward with the standard opening at 6 a.m. on May 1 for Teton County.

For a complete list of closure and open dates for wildlife habitat management and public access areas across the state, visit the Game and Fish website.