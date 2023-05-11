Emergency extended antler collection closure ends at 6 a.m. May 15

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The emergency extension of the shed antler collection regulation ends at 6 a.m. May 15.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department also will open 11 wildlife habitat management areas in the western and southern portions of the state that remained closed due to the extended emergency closure.

The following wildlife habitat management areas will open at 6 a.m. May 15:

Black Butte, near Pinedale

Grey’s River, near Alpine

Fall Creek, near Pinedale

Half Moon, near Pinedale

Luke Lynch, near Pinedale

Soda Lake, near Pinedale

Forbes/Sheep Mountain, near Laramie

Shed antler collectors should be aware any antlers or horns found in Wyoming that are attached to the skull must be tagged with an Interstate Game Tag by a Game and Fish law enforcement officer. Individuals need to contact a game warden prior to removing the head from the field. There is an $8 fee for the tag.

More details on antler collection regulations and maps are available on the Game and Fish website.