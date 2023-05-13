Campground prospectus available for applicants

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Bridger-Teton National Forest is requesting proposals to operate multiple campgrounds and Granite Hot Springs in the Blackrock and Jackson Ranger Districts. The successful applicant will receive a Special Use Permit to provide high-quality public services as well as operate and maintain government-owned recreation facilities.

The Forest Service intends to evaluate applications and make a selection by December 2023 so the successful applicant can begin operations in May 2024. The recreation facilities included in this prospectus are:

Blackrock Ranger District:

Hatchet Campground, Pacific Creek Campground and trailhead, Sheffield Campground and trailhead, Turpin Meadow Campground and trailhead.

Jackson Ranger District:

Hoback Campground, Kozy Campground, Crystal Creek Campground, Granite Creek Campground, Curtis Canyon Campground, Station Creek Campground, Atherton Creek Campground and Boating Site, East Table Campground, Wolf Creek Campground, Little Cottonwood Group Campground, East Table Group Campground, Station Creek Group Campground and Granite Hot Springs Pool.

Prospective applicants can find details posted on the federal contracting website sam.gov, or by contacting Linda Merigliano, Recreation/Wilderness Program Manager, at linda.merigliano@usda.gov or (307) 739-5428. The prospectus can also be found on the Bridger-Teton website.

Applicants must submit the required fees and may be responsible for the costs of preparing and issuing the special use permit. Additionally, the selected applicant will be required to undergo a Financial Ability Determination or update the most recent one if within the last year. One hard copy and one electronic copy on a USB flash drive of the application must be dropped off or mailed by no later than 4:30 p.m. (PST) on Monday, July 31st, 2023, to:

Chad Hudson; Forest Supervisor, Bridger-Teton National Forest

Attention: Linda Merigliano, PO Box 1888 Jackson, WY 83001