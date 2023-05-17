Governor Mark Gordon launches inaugural podcast: The Morning Gather

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced the launch of his inaugural podcast, The Morning Gather.

In his first episode, host Governor Mark Gordon, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Brian Nesvik, and Muley Fanatic Foundation founder Joshua Coursey discuss how winter weather impacts wildlife and how different species are affected, as well as the efforts the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are currently taking to protect stressed wildlife.

They also explore conservation efforts that are currently underway in Wyoming, from wildlife crossings and habitat treatments to stopover landscapes, invasive weeds, conservation easements, and habitat leasing.

Transparency and open communication with his constituents have always been cornerstones for Governor Gordon. The Morning Gather is a new platform for him to connect with citizens directly and share insightful conversations about Wyoming's future.

Join Governor Gordon as he gathers together with Wyoming leaders, experts, and everyday citizens to discuss the issues and topics that matter most to our communities. Every episode will explore the challenges and opportunities facing our state, from education to energy, healthcare to the economy.

Episode One of the podcast is available on the Governor’s website and will be streaming on Spotify soon.