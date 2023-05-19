Bailey Ditch headgate to open next week

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation staff plan to open the Bailey Ditch headgate on Monday, May 22 following the Town Spring Clean Up.

Homeowners who live along the ditch are encouraged to inspect and clean the area around their home prior to the headgate being opened. Once the headgate is opened, staff will work to ensure the ditch is flowing without any obstructions.

The Bailey Ditch flows from Cache Creek drainage to Cache Creek Drive, through May Park, and north into the National Elk Refuge.

For information on the Town Spring Clean Up, visit https://www.tetoncountywy.gov/1743/Annual-Fall-and-Spring-Clean-Up-Events.