Teton County purchases land in Alta

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County closed on a parcel of land in Alta, Wyoming Thursday, following the unanimous vote by County Commissioners to purchase the land during a voucher meeting on Monday, May 15.

The 5.56-acre parcel, located at 205 North Alta Road, was purchased for $1,601,169.15 and is intended to be used for future County needs, including, but not limited to, emergency response for the greater Alta area.

Teton County has an obligation to serve the public with fire protection and public safety, which includes law enforcement and emergency medical services. For many years, Teton County has contracted with Teton County, Idaho to provide fire and emergency medical services.

In recent years, as the Alta community and need for emergency services has grown, Teton County made the decision to begin the transition away from contracting these critical, life-saving services, to providing them directly. Purchasing the parcel at 205 North Alta Road is the first step in being able to provide the Alta community with a centrally located facility that will allow for improved response time and better quality of service to residents in the area.

Prior to building a facility, Teton County will work with members of the Alta community through a variety of public engagement opportunities to address public priorities, answer questions, and ensure the facility best meets the needs of the community.

Teton County will inform the public when the planning process begins and when public engagement opportunities occur regarding the Alta parcel. Due to other projects that have already been identified as priorities, the Alta project is not likely to begin for quite some time.