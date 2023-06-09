Hoback Junction South closed to commercial vehicles and trailers

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Friday, June 9, Hoback Junction South will be closed to all commercial vehicles and trailers due to road damage located north of the Deer Creek Heights Subdivision entrance. The gate accessing the U.S. Forest Service access known as Johnny Counts Road will be locked.

Teton County Road and Levee staff observed asphalt distress and road slumping. The decision to close the road was made to reduce the risk of further damage due to the very close proximately to a steep slope.

A “road closed ahead” sign will be placed at the beginning of Hoback Junction South and the closure will begin just south of the last residence before Johnny Counts Road. Emergency vehicles and critical service providers are exempt.

Repairs to the road are scheduled for the last week of June and are expected to take approximately three to four days.