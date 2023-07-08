Make the most of your national parks visit

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The National Parks are one of the most popular destinations in the country, and AAA is sharing tips on how to make the most of your visit.

“During the pandemic, the Parks were an ideal location for social distancing, so they were one of the first places to recover as road trips resumed,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “People are still traveling in droves to explore them, with record numbers in some locations.”

Here are some things to consider for your next national parks adventure:

Use the Plan Your Visit section of the website to find activities, local maps, and other helpful information.

Arrive early. Visitors are being turned away in some parks or experiencing extreme wait times. An early arrival could prevent some of these delays.

To avoid tour bus traffic, visit the most popular spots, like Old Faithful, first-thing in the morning.

For kids, check out the Junior Ranger program. After learning about the history and ecology of the area, they’ll receive a badge that makes a great keepsake.

Stay on the trail – follow the cairns (man-made piles of rocks) and signs to find your way.

Keep your distance from wildlife.

“As a reminder, please limit your souvenirs to a purchase from the gift shop,” Conde said. “Leave the rest in its natural environment for others to enjoy.”