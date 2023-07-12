Grassy Arena at Teton County Fairgrounds to close for 2 weeks

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - In preparation for the 67th Annual Teton County Fair, the Teton County Fairgrounds Grassy Arena will be closed for the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, the Teton County Fairgrounds staff will begin fencing off the Grassy Arena to keep animals off the grass. Due to County Public Health measures, animals cannot be in the Grassy Arena two weeks prior to an event where food will be served.

The Teton County Fair Board is excited to bring the community a full schedule of programming and events to this year’s Fair, including various free and strolling entertainment, such as laser tag on the southeast tennis court, a petting zoo on the lawn at the southeast corner of the Fairgrounds and the World’s Funnest Photo Booth inside of the new Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall. The public is to welcome to participate in events at the Big Top Tent, like live music, the diaper derby, wiener dog races, and cornhole tournament.

Other festivities outside of the Grassy Arena include the Frazier Shows Carnival, Night Events in the Rodeo Arena, 4-H static and livestock exhibits, the Open Class Horse Show, and the Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall. The Teton County Fair begins July 22 and wraps up on July 30. The Grassy Arena will re-open to the public on Monday, July 31, at 8:00 a.m. For more information about the Teton County Fair, please visit the website at https://www.tetoncountyfair.com/31/Fair or check out the Fair Book.