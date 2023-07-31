Drilling work may cause traffic impacts on Teton Pass

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Salisbury Drilling, will be performing some investigative geotechnical drilling work alongside Wyoming State Highway 22, around milepost 12.6, on Teton Pass, on Aug. 1.

Work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. If the work goes well, crews should complete the job in roughly three hours. While work is underway, a single lane of traffic will be controlled by flagging operations. Traffic control will be needed to lift a crane over the guardrail for the work.

Crews will be installing equipment to monitor movement of the highway in the area.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.