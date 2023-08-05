New Wyoming State Forester named

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Kelly Norris as State Forester. Kelly served as the Interim State Forester after Bill Crapser’s retirement at the end of 2022.

“I am thrilled to have Kelly as our State Forester. Her experience and knowledge will serve her will, and I am grateful she is willing to take on the responsibility of protecting Wyoming and her Forests. I know Kelly’s work personally and highly regard her talent and ability. Wyoming’s forestry program is preeminent in the Mountain West, and she will fill the shoes of retired forester Bill Crapser ably and well.”

Kelly, who has been with the Wyoming State Forestry Division since 2010, brings a wealth of experience. Before being promoted to Assistant State Forester in 2022, and Interim State Forester in January 2023, she served as a forester for the US Forest Service and as District Forester for Wyoming District 5.

“It is an honor to serve Wyoming as the State Forester,” Kelly Norris said. "I look forward to working with the State Board of Land Commissioners, federal partners, state agencies, county cooperators, timber industries, and State Forestry's dedicated staff to further the health and protection of Wyoming's forests.”