New restrooms open at Wilson Boat Ramp

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – New restrooms at the Wilson Boat Ramp are now open and ready for public use.

The new restrooms are the first project to be completed in Teton County’s upland development plan for the Wilson Boat Ramp, which also includes improving the access road, parking lot, and ramp.

Staff would like to remind the public to be aware of ongoing construction work adjacent to the restrooms and to follow construction fencing to access the restrooms.

As construction remains ongoing, the county is committed to providing updates this fall and will alert the public of any impacts to public access at the Wilson Boat Ramp. The county anticipates the other projects in the upland development plan to be complete in the Spring of 2024, following seasonal closures.