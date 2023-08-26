Grand Teton seeks input on the future of visitor use and visitor experiences

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park is seeking public input through Oct. 10, 2023, on how visitors use, experience and access the park. The park will use this feedback to better understand public perceptions as it continuously looks to improve visitor experiences.

There are two opportunities to learn more about this public engagement process and ask park staff questions. The same material will be presented at each meeting.

Virtual meeting on August 31 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. (MST). To join the meeting, please visit the National Park Service’s Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website. Link to the virtual meeting will be provided the week of August 28.

In-person meeting on Sept. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. (MST) at the Teton County Library Ordway Auditorium in Jackson, WY.

The park also invites the public to submit comments through the PEPC website. Comments submitted through social media, phone calls, email or mail will not be accepted.

To learn more, visit the Grand Teton National Park Visitor Use and Experience story map. If you would like to learn more about park operations and recreational opportunities, visit the park website.