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Mother Grizzly with cubs believed responsible for Yellowstone mauling that injured two hikers

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today at 6:24 PM
Published 6:58 PM

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (KIFI) — Investigators in Yellowstone National Park believe a mother grizzly bear is responsible for mauling two hikers on Monday, May 4, 2026.

In a news release issued on Thursday, park staff believe the female grizzly had two or three cubs in their first year of life.

A 28-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were mauled by the bear while hiking along Mystic Falls Trail.

The two hikers were airlifted to EIRMC in Idaho Falls for medical attention. The Mystic Falls Trail and the surrounding backcountry area remain closed to the public following the attack.

The Geyser Basin Boardwalk area, however, remains open to visitors.

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