Wilson Boat Ramp schedule update

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation (TCJPR) would like to thank the boating community for its patience as staff works to ensure safe access to the Wilson Boat Ramp during construction.

Staff will work with its contractor to ensure the following schedule:

Now through Sunday, Sept. 24: Normal ramp operations.

On Monday, Sept. 25 and Tuesday, Sept. 26: the boat ramp will be accessible via normal access route before 11:00 a.m. The loading and unloading area may be impacted minimally prior to 11:00 a.m. due to staging activities. Reservations can still be made to launch for these days so long as the launch is before 11:00 a.m. As of Monday, no reservations are available for Sept. 25 or 26 after 11:00 a.m. Private users should expect significant delays after 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 25 and 26. If a commercial river outfitter has booked a reservation after 11:00 a.m. for Sept. 25 or 26, contact Heather Fuerst prior to 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 11. Staff and contractors will work with users coming from Grand Teton National Park or areas north of the Wilson Boat Ramp, to allow egress on those dates.

Wednesday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 1: reservations for commercial outfitters will take place as usual. The ramp area will be accessible for both private and commercial use and will likely be one-way with the possibility of short delays. Traffic control measures will be in place. Users should take extra caution and pay attention to signage and construction personnel.

Monday, Oct. 2: the Wilson Boat Ramp access road and ramp area will be closed. It will be an active construction zone until work is completed or weather shuts down construction for the season.

For questions or concerns, contact TCJPR Parks Superintendent Andy Erskine at

aerskine@tetoncountywy.gov or Senior Technician Cody Daigle at cdaigle@tetoncountywy.gov.